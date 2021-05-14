Public notices: Plans for more than 350 homes near Slough Fire Station

This week’s public notices include an application for more than 350 homes near Slough Fire Station and details on a rise to on-street parking charges across Slough.

Planning

Shanly Homes is hoping to build two apartment blocks including more than 350 flats in Tuns Lane.

An application has been submitted for outline planning permission for the development which could see two buildings, 10-storeys and 12-storeys high, erected.

The proposed 10-storey building could provide up to 238 homes and will be located next to Slough Fire Station, at the Tuns Lane junction with Beckwell Road.

The 12-storey building is planned for the eastern part of the site and could provide up to 129 homes.

A total of 291 car parking spaces and 294 cycle parking spaces are proposed to encourage sustainable travel.

Parking

Slough Borough Council has released details of hikes in on-street parking charges across Slough.

There are 15 roads across the borough where pay and display parking charges apply.

Band A, which includes Bishops Road, High Street East, High Street West, Osborne Street and The Grove will increase from £1.70 per hour to £1.80 per hour.

Band B, which includes Chalvey Park, Church Street, Hatfield Road, Park Street, Wexham Road and Windsor Road will also increase by 10p per hour.

Band C, which includes Albert Street and St Laurence Way, is set to increase from £1.40 per hour to £1.60 per hour.

Band D, which includes Sandringham Court and Waterside Drive, will rise from £1.20 per hour to £1.50 per hour. Residents’ parking permits within designated residents’ parking zones are also set to increase.

People living in the affected areas will now have to pay £45 for their first permit rather than £25 with the price of a second permit almost doubling from £50 to £90.

