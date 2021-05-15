Driver injured after two-car crash on A4 in Slough

A driver was taken to hospital following a collision on the A4 in Slough in the early hours of this morning (Saturday).

Fire crews from Slough and Langley were called to an incident at the junction with Stoke Poges Lane at about 3am.

A Toyota Celica had hit the back of Volkswagen Passat estate car, leaving the driver of the Celica trapped in his vehicle.

Firefighters cut the man, who had suffered spinal and head injuries, out of his car and transferred him to the ambulance service to be taken to hospital.

Two crews from Slough and one from Langley were called to the scene and were there for about one hour.