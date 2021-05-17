Slough pair jailed over knifepoint robbery in Farnham Royal park

A pair of Slough men who held a teenager at knifepoint and punched another with a knuckle duster during a robbery in Farnham Royal have been jailed.

Billy Presbury, 21, of Moray Drive, and Kai Warwick, 19, of Whiteford Road, targeted a trio of teenage boys in Farnham Park on June 1, 2019.

Police said they stole personal items from two of their victims and attempted to take the third boy’s mobile phone.

During the robbery, the pair held a knife up to one of the teenager’s throats and attacked another with a knuckle duster.

Later that day Presbury sped off from police in his car when officers attempted to stop him.

When he was pulled over, officers discovered items from the robbery in his car.

Police also discovered both men to be in possession of cannabis when they were arrested.

Presbury admitted two counts of robbery, one count of attempted robbery, dangerous driving, possessing a bladed article, possessing an offensive weapon and cannabis possession.

He appeared at Aylesbury Crown Court on Wednesday, May 12 and was jailed for four years and five months.

At the same hearing, Warwick was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison after admitting two counts of robbery, one count of attempted robbery, handling stolen goods, possession of cannabis and possessing a bladed article.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Stuart Cook, based at Amersham police station, said: “This was a nasty and senseless robbery against three boys, which had a detrimental effect on their mental health.

“I hope the length of the sentences will send a powerful message to the public that knife crime will not be tolerated.

“Thames Valley Police will work tirelessly to bring to justice those that carry weapons in our communities.”