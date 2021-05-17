Plans for 89 flats in Slough High Street given green light

The transformation of a former Slough council service centre into 89 flats has been given the go-ahead.

Landmark Place in Slough High Street, which hosted MyCouncil – a face-to-face customer service centre – will be transformed after planning officers granted ‘prior approval’.

This seeks confirmation from the council if specific parts of a development are acceptable before work can commence.

The new flats consist of:

Studio – 30

One-bed – 27

Two-bed (three-person) – 25

Two-bed (four-person) – seven

According to the applicant, the proposed apartments have been designed to meet and exceed the nationally described space standards.

MyCouncil has been closed since March 2020 as part of Slough Borough Council’s ‘ongoing programme of transformation’.

To replace the old customer service centre, the council decided to open local access points in Langley, Cippenham, and Britwell libraries for residents to access.

In the plans, developers intend to retain the 171 car parking spaces already at the site and add 248 cycle parking spaces at the site.

Highway officers raised no objections to the scheme, praising the future homes in a ‘well-placed area’ as occupiers can access a vast array of public transport as well as having ‘sufficient’ parking.