Police urge motorists to give cyclists more space in Slough after 43 collisions

Thames Valley Police has urged motorists in Slough to give cyclists more space on the road after it was revealed there have been 43 collisions reported in the last 12 months.

Police will be running an operation in the borough with Slough Borough Council to check that drivers are leaving enough room.

The officer will be riding a bicycle and if a car passes it too closely the driver will be reported to the waiting officer who will ask them to stop.

The driver will be invited to an immediate safety education workshop at the roadside focusing on a safer relationship between motorists and cyclists.

If the motorist chooses not to participate they could receive a £100 fine and three penalty points on their driving licence for careless driving.

Police will also be checking driving licences for insurance and tax. Those who are suspected of drink and drug driving will also be 'dealt with appropriately'.

Police Constable Liz Johnson, road safety officer for the joint operations policing unit, said: “A close pass not only presents a danger to the cyclist, but is also intimidating.

"As the Highway Code states, overtake only when it is safe and legal to do so, and drivers should allow vulnerable road users as much room as they would when overtaking a slow moving car.

“Giving enough space is particularly important as sometimes there can be obstacles in the road such as potholes and drain covers, which may mean cyclists have to move to avoid them.

"A driver deemed to be driving dangerously close can be prosecuted and taken to court.

"Ultimately, we want all road users to share the roads together, we are about making the roads safer for all and making sure we all get to our destinations safely.”

PC Johnson added drivers need to give at least 1.5m, or approximately the width of an adult’s outstretched arms, when passing. They also have to consider obstacles in the road like bollards and whether they can safely get back into their lane.

The close pass education campaign has already visited Newbury, Wokingham and Basingstoke.