Boy, 12, hospitalised after being hit by marked police car in Slough

05:01PM, Tuesday 18 May 2021
A 12-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being hit by a marked police car in Slough.
The collision took place in Ragstone Road at about 3.15pm.
Police said the youngster’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Ragstone Road is currently closed while officers carry out an investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage should contact police on 101 quoting the reference number INC-20210518-1304.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
The candidates standing in the upcoming Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner election have outlined their priorities for policing in the region.
A section of the M4 will be closed in both directions between Slough and Maidenhead this weekend, Highways England has said.
A motorcyclist from Slough has died in a crash on the M4.