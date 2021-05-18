Boy, 12, hospitalised after being hit by marked police car in Slough

A 12-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being hit by a marked police car in Slough.

The collision took place in Ragstone Road at about 3.15pm.

Police said the youngster’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Ragstone Road is currently closed while officers carry out an investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage should contact police on 101 quoting the reference number INC-20210518-1304.