SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Tue, 18
15 °C
Wed, 19
16 °C
Thu, 20
12 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Boy, 12, hospitalised after being hit by marked police car in Slough

    Police and ambulances called to ‘a serious medical emergency’ on Cookham Road

    A 12-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being hit by a marked police car in Slough.

    The collision took place in Ragstone Road at about 3.15pm.

    Police said the youngster’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

    Ragstone Road is currently closed while officers carry out an investigation.

    Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage should contact police on 101 quoting the reference number INC-20210518-1304.

    Slough

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved