Slough Labour councillor chosen to contest Chesham and Amersham by-election

Labour councillor Natasa Pantelic has been chosen by her party to contest the upcoming by-election for Chesham and Amersham.

The seat is currently vacant following the death of long-serving Conservative MP Dame Cheryl Gillan last month.

Local Labour Party members chose the Slough borough councillor following an online Zoom hustings.

Cllr Pantelic said: “I’d like to pay tribute to the late Dame Cheryl Gillan for so many years of service to the people of Chesham and Amersham and my thoughts are especially with her family and friends as we go through the election campaign over the next few weeks.

“I’m delighted to have been chosen to fight this election and to be standing as the Labour Party candidate, a party I have proudly been a member of for 14 years.

“I’m looking forward to addressing the key issues in this campaign, particularly around housing, development, and infrastructure in Chesham and Amersham.

“I’m hoping for good-spirited campaign and I’ll be working hard for every vote.”

Cllr Pantelic currently represents Cippenham Meadows ward in Slough and has helped lead the council’s coronavirus response in her role as cabinet member for health and wellbeing.

She will be tasked with overturning a 16,223 vote majority for the Conservative party from the 2019 General Election in Chesham and Amersham.

Residents will go to the polls on June 17.