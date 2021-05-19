Frustration as live-stream of meeting into Slough Borough Council’s finances fails

Viewers were left frustrated as a live-stream went down ahead of a key public meeting regarding the handling of Slough Borough Council’s finances.

Members of the local authority’s audit and corporate governance committee met last night to discuss two damning reports into the council’s 2018/19 financial accounts.

The meeting took place face-to-face at the council’s Observatory House headquarters following a High Court ruling that virtual council meetings cannot be held after May 6.

The discussions were still due to be shown online but viewers were greeted with a black screen saying ‘stream will start shortly’.

Slough Borough Council tweeted there was a system failure on its webcasting system and apologised to those trying to log on.

The meeting went ahead as planned with councillors discussing the damning findings of auditors Grant Thornton.

Opposition parties including the Slough Conservatives and Slough Liberal Democrats criticised the meeting for going ahead while members of the public could not view proceedings online.

Farcical situation as Slough Council's meeting to discuss a damning audit of their much delayed 2018/19 accounts is unavailable for anyone outside the meeting room to view, yet proceeds anyway, with local media & many concerned residents excluded from proceedings.

The council said it was under no legal obligation to webcast the meeting but planned to place a recording of the meeting online.

In a report released last week the auditors made four statutory recommendations for the council to take action to address issues including ‘insufficient skills and capacity’ within the finance department and inadequate control of general and earmarked reserves.

UPDATE 10.18am: A recording of the meeting is available to watch here