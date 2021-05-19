Covid Indian variant detected in Slough but cases 'travel-related'

Cases of the coronavirus Indian variant have been identified in Slough but the council has confirmed they are ‘very few in number’.

Figures show the COVID-19 mutation has been spreading rapidly in other parts of the UK.

Cases of the B.1.617.2 strain increased from 520 on May 5 to 1,313 on May 12 according to the latest data from Public Health England.

A spokeswoman for Slough Borough Council said cases have been identified in Slough but they were travel-related.

A statement said: “All the cases with the Indian variant have been linked to travel, not community transmission, and are very few in number.

“If we get any cases which are not travel related then with PHE we’ll do a risk assessment and surge testing may be required (we have a plan in place) or vaccination surge like in Bolton working alongside NHS colleagues.

“There is a high level of surveillance going on to monitor the situation.”

The council said people should not be unduly concerned by the new variant but should remain cautious and wash hands regularly, wear a mask when required, unless exempt, and ensure suitable ventilation when inside.

The number of patients being treated for coronavirus at the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust continues to remain low with three people occupying beds across the trust’s trio of hospitals as of May 11.