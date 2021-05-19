Two injured in traffic collision on Church Street roundabout

05:55PM, Wednesday 19 May 2021
Church Street / Tuns Lane. Photo via Google.
Two drivers collided on the roundabout at Church Street and Tuns Lane in Slough today, causing mild to moderate injuries.
The two vehicles contained four people in total, two of which were injured. No one was trapped inside the vehicles.
Slough Fire Station crews were called to the scene at 1.30pm to make the road safe. Part of the road was closed for a short time.
Firefighters were on the scene for half an hour.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
The candidates standing in the upcoming Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner election have outlined their priorities for policing in the region.
A section of the M4 will be closed in both directions between Slough and Maidenhead this weekend, Highways England has said.
A motorcyclist from Slough has died in a crash on the M4.