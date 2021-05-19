SITE INDEX

    Two injured in traffic collision on Church Street roundabout

    Church Street / Tuns Lane. Photo via Google.

    Two drivers collided on the roundabout at Church Street and Tuns Lane in Slough today, causing mild to moderate injuries.

    The two vehicles contained four people in total, two of which were injured. No one was trapped inside the vehicles.

    Slough Fire Station crews were called to the scene at 1.30pm to make the road safe. Part of the road was closed for a short time.

    Firefighters were on the scene for half an hour.

