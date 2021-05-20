SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Thu, 20
14 °C
Fri, 21
12 °C
Sat, 22
12 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Collision between marked police car and youngster in Chalvey referred to watchdog

    No weapons found after police called to Wooburn Green

    Thames Valley Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) after a 12-year-old boy was hit by a marked police car in Chalvey.

    The youngster suffered a serious leg injury following the collision outside Slough & Eton Business and Enterprise College, Ragstone Road, at 3.15pm on Tuesday.

    He had to be taken to hospital where he remains at this time.

    Thames Valley Police said the car involved was marked and was not responding to an incident or pursuing another vehicle at the time of the crash.

    The IOPC, which oversees the police complaints system in England and Wales, will now decide whether to carry out an investigation.

    A spokesman for TVP said: “I can confirm that Thames Valley Police has made a referral to the IOPC. The IOPC will now make a decision as to whether they will carry out an investigation.”

    Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage should contact police on 101 quoting the reference number INC-20210518-1304.

    Slough

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved