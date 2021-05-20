Developer seeks public’s views on Queensmere shopping centre plans

A second public consultation has launched over the proposed multi-million pound overhaul of the Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre.

The scheme, known as Slough Central, includes plans for up to 2,500 homes and 15,000sqm for shops, bars, restaurants and community space in Slough High Street.

British Land, delivering the project on behalf of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, has more than doubled the amount of homes originally planned for the site and said the proposals provide an opportunity for people to live in the heart of the town centre.

Russell O’Hare, development director for the project, said: “The proposals for Slough Central seek to bring investment, community and activity to the heart of Slough town centre.

“We are grateful for all of the feedback received from the community and key stakeholders to date and are keen to hear the views of local people on the updated proposals, which have been developed in response to the feedback received last year.”

The Queensmere shopping centre will be the first part of the site targeted for redevelopment with plans for 1,100 homes, 10,000sqm of retail and community space and up to 50,000sqm of office space.

A planning application for outline planning permission is expected to be submitted in autumn this year.

British Land said the Observatory shopping centre is not expected to be redeveloped for several years with a planning application likely around 2030.

The developer has pledged to improve walking links around the High Street and said the shopping centres currently ‘act as a barrier’ to moving around the town centre.

The latest masterplan includes ideas to create a direct walking route from the High Street to Wellington Street and provide a safer network of pedestrian routes in Slough.

To find out more about the proposals, please visit the Slough Central website at www.sloughcentral.com.

Residents can get in touch with the project team by emailing team@sloughcentral.com or calling 01753 394141.

The deadline for public responses to the second consultation is June 13.