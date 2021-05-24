Crowds gather in Slough for Palestinian solidarity march

Hundreds of protesters marched through Slough to show their support for the Palestinian people at the weekend.

Heightened tensions between Israel and Palestine in recent weeks has seen more than 200 people killed, many of them in the Palestinian territory of Gaza.

Crowds took to the streets in Slough town centre on Sunday to show solidarity with many holding placards aloft which stated ‘Free Palestine’.

The protesters walked through the High Street towards the council headquarters in Windsor Road.

They handed over two letters calling on the local authority to stop its investment in any companies involved in the illegal occupation of Palestinian territory in the disputed region.

It has also asked the council to reconsider its adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) definition of Antisemitism due to concerns this stifles people from criticising the state of Israel.

Credit: Sue Sibany-King

Sue Sibany-King, from the Slough branch of the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign, said: “The beauty of what I’ve seen at the London march and in Slough is the amount of young people and children that are there.

“The young people are getting on board and this conflict is not going to stop and Israel is not going to quieten the Palestinians and silence the world.”

A ceasefire was declared between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Friday.