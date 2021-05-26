SITE INDEX

    • Appeal to find missing woman who is often in Slough town centre

    An appeal has been launched to help find a missing woman who often spends time in Slough town centre.

    Police say Lucy Hall, 31, was last seen on Tuesday, May 18.

    She was wearing bright coloured trousers and an over-sized khaki jacket.

    Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43210214276.

