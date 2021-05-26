Appeal to find missing woman who is often in Slough town centre

06:03PM, Wednesday 26 May 2021
An appeal has been launched to help find a missing woman who often spends time in Slough town centre.
Police say Lucy Hall, 31, was last seen on Tuesday, May 18.
She was wearing bright coloured trousers and an over-sized khaki jacket.
Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43210214276.
❗ MISSING— TVP Slough (@TVP_Slough) May 26, 2021
Have you seen Lucy Hall?
She is 31, usually frequents Slough town centre & was last seen on Tuesday 18 May.
Lucy was last seen wearing bright coloured trousers & an oversized khaki jacket.
If you have any information please get in touch with reference 43210214276. pic.twitter.com/ihUSc5x0R3
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
The candidates standing in the upcoming Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner election have outlined their priorities for policing in the region.
A motorcyclist from Slough has died in a crash on the M4.
Many election counts are taking place throughout the weekend for social distancing instead of tonight (Thursday)