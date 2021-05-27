Missing woman from Slough found safe and well

06:19PM, Thursday 27 May 2021
A missing woman from Slough has been found safe and well.
Police launched an appeal to find Lucy Hall, 32, yesterday.
The force has now confirmed she has been found.
It thanked the public for sharing the appeal.
