Five jailed over kidnap and false imprisonment of man in Slough

A group of five people involved in the kidnap and false imprisonment of a man in Slough have been jailed.
The victim, a man in his 20s, was parked in his car in the town centre on August 1 when two people, Aisha Butt and Ruban Butt approached his vehicle.
Aisha, 22, of Long Readings Lane, got into the front passenger seat while Ruban, 18, also of Long Readings Lane, sat in the back.
The teenager brandished a knife and threatened his victim and told him to drive away.
Police said the driver was forced to travel to various locations in Slough before being taken to a flat in Lynch Hill where he was subjected to further threats of violence.
He was released the following day but Ruban Butt stole his car.
A police investigation has now led to five people being sentenced to more than 20 years in prison between them over the kidnap.
Investigating officer, Detective Constable Abdi Awil, based at Slough police station, said: “This was a frightening incident for the victim who was taken against his will and subjected to multiple threats throughout the incident.
“I would like to acknowledge his bravery in coming forward and reporting this to us.
“I am pleased that all five individuals involved in this incident have been found guilty of their actions and have now been sentenced to time in jail.
“Thames Valley Police does not tolerate this behaviour and this case shows that we will work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice.”
