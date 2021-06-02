Girl, six, in critical condition following hit-and-run in Slough

A six-year-old girl is in critical condition after being knocked over by a car during a hit-and-run in Slough.

Police said the collision took place between a dark coloured Volkswagen Polo and the girl in Yew Tree Road at about 4pm on Saturday.

The driver did not stop at the scene.

The youngster was taken to hospital with serious injuries where her condition is currently described as critical.

No arrests have been made, police added.

Investigating officer, PC Ricky Eagles based at Slough police station, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this incident, whereby a six-year-old girl sustained these injuries after being in a collision with a dark coloured VW Polo.

“We are working to establish the circumstances of this incident, and no arrests have been made. We are now appealing for the public’s help in seeking information about this incident. I’d specifically like to appeal to any dash-cam users who were in the area to check if their footage captured anything in relation to this.

“Anyone who can assist with this should report online, or call 101, quoting reference number 43210233474.”