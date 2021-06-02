Take part in talk on redevelopment of Slough central shopping centre

A public session on the redevelopment of the Queensmere & Observatory shopping centre in Slough town centre will be taking place tomorrow night (Thursday, June 3).

This and other upcoming sessions are part of a second phase of public consultations on updated proposals for the site. The consultation will be closing on Sunday, June 13.

The proposals include a number of public areas, including a new square close to The Curve and St Ethelbert’s Church, a landscaped community heart in the centre, an urban park and a network of quieter neighbourhood streets.

Tomorrow’s session will take place on Zoom and those who have registered online will be sent an invite link.

Residents can hear more about the proposals, ask questions and to provide input and suggestions on the plans.

The first of three sessions will start on tomorrow evening - Thursday, June 3 at 6.30-7.30pm. This will cover the public realm, connections and accessibility – covering routes, connections and public spaces.

Another session on this topic will take place on Tuesday, June 8 at the same time.

On Monday, June 7 at 6.30-7.30pm, there will also be a session on the master plan and the approach to planning.

To register for this Thursday's event, click here to be taken to the Eventbrite page.

Send any questions to team@sloughcentral.com, call 01753 394141 or see www.sloughcentral.com