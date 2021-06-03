Slough man jailed after stabbing two lodgers in 'unprovoked and frightening' attack

A Slough man has been jailed after he stabbed two woman in a 'frightening and unprovoked' attack who were lodging at his home.

Piotr Malinowski, 35, was eventually stopped by brave member of the public who used a wheelie bin to knock him over and disarmed him outside his home in Adelphi Gardens.

The attack took place on December 28 at around 6.15pm when Malinowski entered the bedroom of one of his lodgers -a woman in her fifties.

He promptly stabbed her with a knife as she was lying on her bed. She protected herself with her arms and legs. A second woman, also in her fifties who was also a lodger then entered the bedroom after hearing the screams.

The first victim managed to escape, but at this point Malinowski stabbed the second woman to her neck a number of times as she crouched in fear.

She managed to get away and shut herself in her bedroom. The first victim raised the alarm with two members of the public. They re-entered the property to find Malinowski stabbing a door trying to get to the second woman, who had shut herself in.

One of the members of the public took action and called Malinowski out of the property and onto the road. At this point he knocked Malinowski over with a wheelie bin and took the knife off him.

Officers attended the scene and Malinowski was arrested.

Both victims has to receive hospital treatment - the first victim received stab wounds to her leg and cuts to her hands. The second victim sustained a cut to her left ear and a stab wound to the side of her neck. They were both later discharged.

Malinowski was charged on 30 December 2020 and plead guilty to two counts of GBH wounding with intent and one count of possession of a bladed article on March 30.

He was sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Friday to seven years' imprisonment.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Emily Sendall, said: “This was a frightening and unprovoked on the two victims.

“I would like to commend both victims, they have shown incredible strength throughout and I would like to thank them for supporting our investigation, leading to the prosecution and imprisonment of Malinowski.

“Additionally, I would like to highlight the bravery of the member of the public who tackled the armed offender, putting the protection of others ahead of his own safety.”