Public notices: ‘No waiting’ restrictions across Slough including outside three schools

This week’s public notices include details on a raft of ‘no waiting’ restrictions across Slough and information on plans for a five-storey apartment block near Slough Railway Station.

Parking

‘No waiting’ restrictions are being introduced in dozens of roads across Slough.

Slough Borough Council announced the incoming restrictions in this week’s public notices with roads throughout the borough set to be affected.

Albert Street, a number of service roads along Bath Road and a selection of junctions in Farnham Lane are included in the new restrictions.

Click here for a full breakdown of where the new rules will apply.

The council has also notified drivers about extended stopping restrictions outside Eden Girls School, Bath Road.

Vehicles will now be banned from stopping on two lengths of the service road outside the secondary school from 7am to 6pm Monday to Friday.

Restrictions will also be in place in Langley Road, outside St Bernards Grammar School, and Whitby Road, outside Herschel Grammar School, between 8am and 5pm Monday to Friday.

Planning

A five-storey building including 18 apartments could be built near Slough Railway Station.

A planning application has been submitted to demolish the industrial building, currently occupied by HSB plastics, and replace it with housing.

Danks Badnell Architects, drawing up the scheme, told the council there has been ‘significant activity’ regarding residential development in the area over recent years.

A five-storey apartment block is planned for the HSB Plastics site in Petersfield Avenue

Basement parking is proposed with space for 18 cars and 20 bicycles.

The application states: “The approval of the proposed development while repurposing an existing brownfield site, will be a further catalyst to residential development and regeneration to the local area which Slough Borough Council has identified as an area of change.”