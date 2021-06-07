Additional stop and search powers handed to police following incidents in Langley

Additional stop and search powers have been put in place following a series of incidents in Langley involving knives.

A section 60 order was enacted at 3pm today (June 7) and will last for 24 hours, with the possibility of an extension.

The measures will allow officers to search people for weapons, regardless if they have reasonable grounds to do so.

It comes after two separate incidents in the area last week in which knives were used, with eight arrests made in connection with the incidents.

Chief Inspector Lee Barnham, Deputy Commander for Slough local policing area, said: “This Section 60 order means that officers can stop and search anyone within the area shown on the map for items connected with violence.

“Please do not be worried if you are stopped by an officer as this does not mean that you are in trouble.

“We do not take decisions like this lightly. Whilst this may sound alarming, the Section 60 order is a preventative measure and you can expect to see more officers out and about in Langley as they work to ensure weapons are kept off our streets. Please do speak to officers when you see them, they are there to help and reassure you.

“As ever, I ask for the public’s support in keeping Slough safe and encourage anyone who has any knowledge of someone who chooses to carry a knife to make contact with us or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously.”