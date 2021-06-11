Police identify woman whose body was found in Slough

Police have identified the body of a woman which was discovered in Slough over the weekend.

Formal identification has taken place after the death of the woman in Long Readings Lane on Sunday.

She has now been formally identified by Thames Valley Police as Susan Denyer, aged 49, from Slough.

A Home Office post mortem took place on Tuesday, the results of which are pending further medical opinion and are expected to take some time to be released.

Specially trained officers are supporting the woman's family, and a murder investigation is ongoing.

Two men, aged 35 and 49, both from Slough, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Both have been released on police bail until Tuesday, July 6.