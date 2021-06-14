Driver banned after police accuse him of thwarting drug offences investigation

A driver who police accused of ‘muddying the waters’ during an investigation into drug and driving offences has been sentenced.

Maciej Wawrzyniak, of Hawthorne Road, High Wycombe, was stopped by officers at 3am on June 30, 2019, following a near collision with a police vehicle on the A355 Farnham Road.

The 25-year-old, who was driving a BMW, provided a specimen of saliva for analysis which tested positive for cannabis.

Officers then discovered a quantity of the Class B drug during a search of his car.

While in police custody, more cannabis was found on Wawrzyniak but he failed to provide a specimen of blood for drug analysis.

Police charged him with one count of failing to provide a specimen for drug analysis and one count of cannabis possession with the 25-year-old later found guilty at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, June 8.

He was banned from driving for 18 months, ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work and fined £1,250.

Investigating officer PC Jonathan Housby, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “Maciej Wawrzyniak made multiple attempts to muddy the water during this investigation.

“However, I am pleased that the evidence was strong enough to convict him of failing to provide a specimen for drug analysis and possession of cannabis.

“This case sends out a clear message to those who choose not provide a specimen for drug analysis, Thames Valley Police will investigate, you will be convicted, and you will be banned from driving.”