Three Slough postcodes targeted for COVID-19 surge testing

More than 17,000 residents in Slough will be targeted for surge coronavirus testing following a rise of cases in the town.

The special testing arrangements, approved by Government on Friday, will offer free COVID-19 PCR testing to people in the following postcode areas:

SL1 3

SL2 1

SL2 5

All schools and colleges across the town will have tests delivered after public health officials confirmed cases are being ‘fuelled’ in schools during a meeting last week.

Secondary schools are being asked to test all staff and pupils while primary schools should test staff only.

The council said residents in the target areas can expect to have special teams knocking on their doors to explain the surge testing from Wednesday.

PCR tests can be carried out at home or at local mobile testing units and assistance can be provided if required.

Businesses will also have tests dropped off to them which can be returned to a mobile testing unit.

The mobile testing units are expected to be at:

The Centre, Farnham Road

JMIC, Stoke Poges Lane

Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Sheehy Way

Ramgarhia Sikh Gurdwara, Woodland Avenue

Residents in the target areas will also get a postcard through their doors informing them of the surge testing and that council teams will be visiting.

It also gives advice on the safety of the visits with teams having strong ID, specific lanyards and being in pairs.

Sue Foley, Slough Borough Council’s consultant in public health, said: “Residents in the target areas do not need to do anything differently right now – just be aware we will be visiting soon, knocking on the door to have a chat about the testing.

“No one in the area needs to order testing kits as we be providing everything they need and offering specific assistance to anyone who needs it.

“Slough’s current case rates are not as high as other areas, but we want to make sure it stays that way in the face of this new Delta variant and our residents are well tested, well informed and well protected.”