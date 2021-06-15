Smart motorway: M4 to close this weekend between Slough and Langley

06:16PM, Tuesday 15 June 2021
The M4 will be closed in both directions between Slough and Langley this weekend for Smart Motorway works.
Both carriageways are set to shut between Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) and Junction 5 (Langley) from 8pm on Friday to 6am on Monday, June 21.
Overnight closures are also planned on the westbound carriageway between the same junctions from 9pm until 6am tomorrow and Thursday (June 17).
Both carriageways between Junction 7 (Slough West) and Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead) tonight from 9pm until tomorrow morning.
The eastbound carriageway between the same junctions will be closed overnight on tomorrow and Thursday (June 17).
