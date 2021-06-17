Woman sprayed with aerosol in Slough attempted robbery

Thames Valley Police has launched an appeal after a woman was sprayed with aerosol in an attempted robbery in Albert Street, Slough.

A man entered Lynton Store at around 4:39pm on Friday 28th May where he remained for several minutes before approaching the till area.

He was blocked from getting behind the store tills by a woman in her fifties, whom he sprayed with aerosol spray before leaving the store empty-handed.

The offender is described as an Asian man aged in his late 20s with a medium build and was wearing a black beanie hat, a black jacket and jeans and trainers.

The victim suffered minor eye injuries, soreness and burning and was taken to Wexham Park Hospital for medical treatment.

Investigating officer Detective Constable James Rex of the Priority Crime team at Slough police station said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this attempted robbery, or who has any information that can assist the investigation to contact us.

“The offender was loitering around the area of the shop for about 15 minutes before the offence.

“We encourage anyone who may have spoken to him or seen him to get in touch. We would also encourage any drivers of passing vehicles which may have dash cam footage of him in the area to contact us if it has captured anything that can help.

“You can make a report online or call 101, quoting reference number 43210232074.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”