Police appeal after mother racially abused in Langley by three youths

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a woman in Langley was racially abused by three youths.

At around 8:30pm on Saturday June 19, a woman was walking home with her child through Kedermister Park, Langley, when the incident took place.

The three offenders approached the woman and started mocking her due to her ethnic background.

The first offender is a girl aged between 11-15 years old and was wearing a camouflage top and black leggings.

Another girl, also aged between 11-15, was wearing a white, long-sleeved top, black leggings and black shoes.

A third offender, described as a boy aged 11, was dressed all in black.

Investigating officer Police Constable Oscar Blunt of the Incident & Crime Response Team at Slough police station said: “Hate crime comes in different forms but whatever form it comes in, Thames Valley Police will take it seriously.

“If you have any information on the offenders or you witnessed this incident, please contact us by calling 101 and quoting reference number 43210270105, or make a report online.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

“We will not tolerate hate crime within our communities. Reporting any information to us means we can take positive steps and help to prevent it from happening to someone else.

“With your help, we can tackle those responsible and keep our communities safe. For more information on hate crime, visit the Thames Valley Police website.”