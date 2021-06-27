Man charged following Friday night stabbing in Slough

An appeal for information has been launched after a 20-year-old man was stabbed in the chest in Slough on Friday night.

The incident happened at around 10pm in Tweed Road.

The victim was taken to hospital with a serious but not life-threatening injury where he remains at this time.

Warner Goncalves, 21, of Tweed Road, Slough, was charged this morning (Sunday) following an arrest by Thames Valley Police on Saturday.

He was charged with one count of grievous bodily harm with intent in connection with the incident.

Goncalves will appear before Reading Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning.

Anybody with any information relating to the incident is urged to call 101, quoting reference number 43210280955, or make a report online.

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.