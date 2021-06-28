CCTV images released after man beaten repeatedly in Farnham Road

Thames Valley Police has released CCTV images after a man was kicked and punched multiple times in Slough.

Between 2.30pm and 3pm on Friday, May 14, a man was in a takeaway on Farnham Road when two men in the restaurant started a fight with him.

During this, the victim was kicked and punched a number of times. The level of injuries he sustained is currently unknown.

Investigating officer PC Holly Blanchett, based at Slough police station, said:

“I am appealing for anyone who recognises this man to get in touch as I believe he has information that could prove vital to this investigation.

“I am also keen to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident as you may be able to assist with our enquiries.

“We have not yet identified the victim in this assault and I urge him to get in touch. Our investigation into this offence is already well underway and we are here to support you.

“You can get in touch using our online form or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43210208421. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via their website or on 0800 555 111.”