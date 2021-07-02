Where can you get a jab at walk-in vaccine centres in Windsor, Maidenhead and Slough

12:26PM, Friday 02 July 2021
The race to get as many people vaccinated against coronavirus has ramped up in the Royal Borough and Slough amidst an ongoing rise in cases across the country.
Infections are continuing to climb in the UK following the emergence of the Delta variant, originally identified in India.
The Department of Health and Social Care reported 26,068 new cases of COVID-19 in its daily update on Wednesday.
Figures also revealed a 72.5 per cent jump in weekly cases in Windsor and Maidenhead with 176 positive cases identified between Monday, June 21 and Sunday, June 27.
This compared to 102 cases reported over the previous seven days.
Slough reported 142 positive cases between Monday, June 21 and Sunday, June 27, a rise of 34 from the previous week.
‘Grab-a-jab’ events have been taking place at the vaccination clinic in the former Lakeland store in Windsor Yards and across Slough.
Public health officials are now targeting the last adult age group on the vaccination priority list, those aged 18-24.
Walk in clinics for vaccinations are available for over 18s.
Windsor Yards Shopping Centre at the former Lakeland shop.
Saturday, July 3 – 10-2pm. (Pfizer only)
Tuesday, July 6 – 9.30-5pm.
Desborough Suite, Maidenhead Town Hall
Saturday, July 3 – 8.30am-5pm.
Sunday, July 4- 8.30-12.15pm
Slough High Street (near cinema)
Friday, July 2 – 9-6pm (Pfizer)
Saturday, July 3 – 9-6pm (Pfizer)
Sunday, July 4 – 9-6pm (Pfizer)
Salt Hill Vaccination Centre, Slough
Friday, July 2 5-8pm (Pfizer and AstraZeneca)
Saturday, July 3 10-2pm (Pfizer and AstraZeneca)
Sunday, July 4 10-2pm (Pfizer and AstraZeneca)
JMIC Mosque, Stoke Poges
Friday, July 2 12-3pm (Pfizer)
Polish Roman Catholic Church, SL1 3XH
Saturday, July 3 9-12pm (Pfizer)
Jamia Ghousia Masjid, Diamond Road
Sunday, July 4 – 1-4pm (PfIzier)
Ramgarhia Gurdwara, Woodland Avenue –
Sunday, July 4 11-4pm (Pfizer)
