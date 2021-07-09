House fire causes 'significant' damage to Slough property

Fire crews were on hand to assist when a three-storey house in Slough caught fire this morning (Friday).

Three pumps - one each from Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough - were in attendance at the property in Eton Avenue at about 10am, where the first floor of the building was on fire.

No people were injured in the blaze, with everyone previously occupying the property escaping before fire crews arrived.

The fire, which firefighters said caused 'significant fire damage' to the first and second floors of the house, originated from the kitchen, but an exact cause is still under investigation.

In order to put out the blaze, crews - who spent about three hours at the scene - used breathing apparatus, hose reels and jets.