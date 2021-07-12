Slough leader defends purchase of £41 million offices after dire finances revealed

The council leader has defended Observatory House as a 'good investment' after a news channel slammed the purchase as a waste of taxpayer’s money after the borough declared bankruptcy.

Presenters on GB News compared Observatory House to a 'high-tech company' such as Google and lambasted the council for spending millions on the building, its expensive tech, and buying an alleged £30,000-worth of fake plants.

The council spent more than £41 million on its town centre headquarters on Windsor Road and moved in May 2018 from its previous home at St Martin’s Place on Bath Road.

Speaking on GB News on July 5, chief executive of Taxpayers’ Alliance John O’Connell said: “What we’re seeing there is a very, very expensive relocation and redecoration, and the council has been under financial pressure, and they’ve gone the equivalent of bust earlier this week.”

Slough Borough Council announced it was issuing a section 114 notice on July 2, effectively declaring bankruptcy and freezing all non-essential spending, following years of financial mismanagement and historic accounting errors.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the leader of the council James Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green) defended the purchase of Observatory House as a 'good investment' as the building has been valued at £60m from its original asking price.

The leader also said the plants are real and 'doesn’t recognise' that number GB News gave out in terms of the cost of the plants.

He said: “We need a council chamber; we need somewhere to house a thousand staff; those things haven’t changed, and the building is worth significantly more than we paid for it.

“So, in terms of the council’s purchase of it I don’t think it was unwise, I think we’re looking at overall levels of borrowing and trying to work out how to reduce them.

“I think it’s an easy one for our opponents to make some noise about – but the reality for the thousand people that work there is that it has made a significant difference to their working lives.”

Critics have also pointed out the local authority could have saved money if they stayed in St Martin’s Place or revamp the town hall.

But Cllr Swindlehurst said St Martin’s Place was only meant to be a 'temporary' home whilst they searched for a purpose-built building and the town hall was so 'inadequate' for the council that refurbishment works would have been 'overwhelming'.

As the building is on Windsor Road, close to the town centre, the leader added it has 'helped' the High Street with their staff buying lunch or shopping there.

He also ruled out that they will sell off Observatory House as they look to let out more sections of the building to organisations looking for office space in order to bring in income.