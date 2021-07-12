Motion of no confidence submitted against Slough Borough Council leader

Opposition councillors have submitted a motion of no confidence in the council leader following the bankruptcy bombshell.

The opposing Conservatives plan to oust councillor James Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green), leader, at the next full council meeting on July 22 via a motion of no confidence because of the 'financial mismanagement' overseen by the council leader.

A couple of weeks ago, the council succumbed to their financial pressures and issued a section 114 notice, effectively declaring bankruptcy and freezing all non-essential spending, following years of financial mismanagement, historic accounting errors, and low reserves.

Most of these were uncovered in the delayed audit in the 2018/19 accounts – which Cllr Swindlehurst has been leader since 2017.

In a statement, councillor Wayne Strutton (Haymill and Lynch Hill), leader of the Conservatives, said: “Councillor Swindlehurst has overseen a culture of financial mismanagement and negligence, which has seen borrowing quadruple to £760 million and will lead us to a projected deficit of £159 million by 2025. The residents of Slough deserve better than the policy of borrow and bankrupt, as we have seen from the leader of the council.

“Last week, we pledged to hold those responsible for this financial crisis to account. That is why the Conservative Group, with the support of the Independent Cllr Bedi, have placed a motion to remove Cllr Swindlehurst from his position as leader of the council, at the July 22 council meeting.

“We call on our Labour colleagues to look beyond the constraints of the Labour whip, to put their residents first and to say that this council no longer has confidence in councillor James Swindlehurst.”

Cllr Swindlehurst said he offered to resign to the Slough Labour group – but they rejected it and told him to 'sort out' the council’s financial crisis.

He said: “They felt the responsible action was to get a bigger shovel out and start doing more work to try to resolve the issues we are facing as a local authority and help us get on an even keel because creating a political crisis on top of a financial one with a probably six to eight-week leadership campaign will just compound the authority’s problems and not help resolve them.”