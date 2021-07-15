Improvement works at Slough Railway Station to take place until next year

Commuters could face some disruption until the New Year as work begins to increase accessible parking spaces at Slough Railway Station.

There are currently just two accessible spaces beyond the northern entrance to the station which will be increased to 21 with another 27 larger bays for motorists who need more room to get out of their vehicles.

The road will also be improved for train passengers on foot and who arrive at the station by bicycle or taxi.

The changes include a number of on-street parking spaces and two drop-off zones and one for accessible vehicles.

The length of the Railway Terrace will be subject to improvements as part of a £2.5million project with funding from the Thames Valley Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership.

Councillor Rob Anderson, cabinet member for sustainable transport and the environment, said: “The improvements to Slough station’s northern forecourt are part of our plans to improve the experience for people using sustainable transport and will also be good for those needing accessible spaces.

“There is access straight to the ticket area and the London bound platform.

“Immediately next to the station will be a shared space area aimed at making it a more pleasant area for pedestrians and cyclists.

“The work will include planting and landscaping, street lighting, a new retaining wall along Railway Terrace, and revisions to the existing surface water drainage network.

“This will bring the Station approach on the northern side up to a standard comparable to the southern side and help spread the load to hopefully encourage even more people to use the train.”

The accessible spaces will be free to use for blue badge holders and larger spaces will incur parking charges.

Additional parking is available opposite Railway Terrance at the former TVU site. Parking charges will still apply.