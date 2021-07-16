Walk in vaccine clinics running in Slough this weekend

01:53PM, Friday 16 July 2021
A number of walk-in vaccination centres are running this weekend. The clinics are open for everyone aged over 18 for first jabs or second if it has been eight weeks since the first jab.
Today (Friday): Slough High Street (near cinema). 9-6pm. Pfizer and AstraZeneca
Jamia Ghousia Mosque, Diamond Road. 2-4pm. Pfizer
Chalvey Supermarket. 2-5pm. Pfizer
Salt Hill Activity Centre, 8-8pm. Pfizer and AstraZeneca
Saturday: Slough High Street (near cinema). 9-6pm. Pfizer and AstraZeneca
Asda Superstore, Telford Drive. 10-2pm. Pfizer
Sainsbury’s, Uxbridge Road. 2-5pm. Pfizer
Langley Health Centre. 10-6pm. Pfizer and AstraZeneca
The Desborough Suite, Maidenhead. 8.30-5pm. Pfizer and AstraZeneca
Salt Hill Activity Centre, 8-8pm. Pfizer and AstraZeneca
Sunday: Slough High Street (near cinema). 10-5pm. Pfizer and AstraZeneca
Saint Thomas Church, SL3 ORH. 11-2pm. Pfizer
Salt Hill Activity Centre, 8-8pm. Pfizer and AstraZeneca
