    Walk in vaccine clinics running in Slough this weekend

    A number of walk-in vaccination centres are running this weekend. The clinics are open for everyone aged over 18 for first jabs or second if it has been eight weeks since the first jab.

    Today (Friday): Slough High Street (near cinema). 9-6pm. Pfizer and AstraZeneca

    Jamia Ghousia Mosque, Diamond Road. 2-4pm. Pfizer

    Chalvey Supermarket. 2-5pm. Pfizer

    Salt Hill Activity Centre, 8-8pm. Pfizer and AstraZeneca

    Saturday: Slough High Street (near cinema). 9-6pm. Pfizer and AstraZeneca

    Asda Superstore, Telford Drive. 10-2pm. Pfizer

    Sainsbury’s, Uxbridge Road. 2-5pm. Pfizer

    Langley Health Centre. 10-6pm. Pfizer and AstraZeneca

    The Desborough Suite, Maidenhead. 8.30-5pm. Pfizer and AstraZeneca

    Salt Hill Activity Centre, 8-8pm. Pfizer and AstraZeneca

    Sunday: Slough High Street (near cinema). 10-5pm. Pfizer and AstraZeneca

    Saint Thomas Church, SL3 ORH. 11-2pm. Pfizer

    Salt Hill Activity Centre, 8-8pm. Pfizer and AstraZeneca

    Slough

