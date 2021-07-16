Walk in vaccine clinics running in Slough this weekend

A number of walk-in vaccination centres are running this weekend. The clinics are open for everyone aged over 18 for first jabs or second if it has been eight weeks since the first jab.

Today (Friday): Slough High Street (near cinema). 9-6pm. Pfizer and AstraZeneca

Jamia Ghousia Mosque, Diamond Road. 2-4pm. Pfizer

Chalvey Supermarket. 2-5pm. Pfizer

Salt Hill Activity Centre, 8-8pm. Pfizer and AstraZeneca

Saturday: Slough High Street (near cinema). 9-6pm. Pfizer and AstraZeneca

Asda Superstore, Telford Drive. 10-2pm. Pfizer

Sainsbury’s, Uxbridge Road. 2-5pm. Pfizer

Langley Health Centre. 10-6pm. Pfizer and AstraZeneca

The Desborough Suite, Maidenhead. 8.30-5pm. Pfizer and AstraZeneca

Salt Hill Activity Centre, 8-8pm. Pfizer and AstraZeneca

Sunday: Slough High Street (near cinema). 10-5pm. Pfizer and AstraZeneca

Saint Thomas Church, SL3 ORH. 11-2pm. Pfizer

Salt Hill Activity Centre, 8-8pm. Pfizer and AstraZeneca