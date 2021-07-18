Five arrests made after altercation involving 'up to 30 people'.

An altercation involving up to 30 people has taken place in Slough with Thames Valley Police appealing for witnesses.

At around 12.25am on Sunday (July 18), officers attended Wellesley Road after a report of the altercation, where it was reported that weapons were present.

A 17-year-old boy, and four men aged 19, 28, 31 & 34, all from Slough, were arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence in connection with the incident. They are all currently in police custody.

Detective Inspector Dean Brown, of Maidenhead police station, said: “I am appealing to the public for witnesses to this incident, which was a large scale altercation which included up to 30 people.

“Officers have made five arrests in connection with it, and a scene watch is now in place while we conduct enquiries in the area.



“If you believe you saw this altercation taking place, or have any information about it, please contact Thames Valley Police either by reporting online or by calling 101, and quoting reference number 43210318201.



“You can also make a report by contacting independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where you will receive 100% anonymity.”