Slough Council no longer providing welfare funding due to poor finances

Slough Borough Council has confirmed that it is no longer offering one-off funding payments for essential goods due to its precarious financial position.

In an interview with the Express earlier this month, Slough Foodbank said that it expected more people to be using its services due to the council withdrawing its Local Welfare Provision funding.

This cash was used to help people afford essential goods and services, such as food and gas, but in a statement the council said it is 'no longer' providing this support.

SBC is in financial mire, with the council predicted to have a £159 million deficit by 2024/25 if drastic action is not taken.

The local authority announced on July 2 that it had issued a Section 114 Notice, which means all non-essential spending has been banned until Thursday this week at the earliest.

SBC told the Express: "Slough Borough Council is no longer providing Local Welfare Provision funding.

"The funding, which usually took the form of a one-off payment in goods or services, was to help provide essential support in the event of an emergency.

"Withdrawing the funding is not a decision taken lightly, however, the council simply does not have the money to fund it at this time. In the past three months, more than £100,000 has been paid out.

"Anyone who would normally have applied for Local Welfare Provision, can find support in various ways throughout the community."

Other debt and advice services can be found below:

National Debt Line

www.nationaldebtline.co.uk

0808 808 4000

Step Change

www.stepchange.org

0800 138 1111

Citizens Advice Bureau

www.citizensadvice.org.uk

0800 144 8848

Money Advice Service

www.moneyadviceservice.org.uk

0300 500 5000

Mind

www.mind.org.uk

0300 123 3393 or text 86463