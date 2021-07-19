Slough Council no longer providing welfare funding due to poor finances

04:49PM, Monday 19 July 2021
Slough Borough Council has confirmed that it is no longer offering one-off funding payments for essential goods due to its precarious financial position.
In an interview with the Express earlier this month, Slough Foodbank said that it expected more people to be using its services due to the council withdrawing its Local Welfare Provision funding.
This cash was used to help people afford essential goods and services, such as food and gas, but in a statement the council said it is 'no longer' providing this support.
SBC is in financial mire, with the council predicted to have a £159 million deficit by 2024/25 if drastic action is not taken.
The local authority announced on July 2 that it had issued a Section 114 Notice, which means all non-essential spending has been banned until Thursday this week at the earliest.
SBC told the Express: "Slough Borough Council is no longer providing Local Welfare Provision funding.
"The funding, which usually took the form of a one-off payment in goods or services, was to help provide essential support in the event of an emergency.
"Withdrawing the funding is not a decision taken lightly, however, the council simply does not have the money to fund it at this time. In the past three months, more than £100,000 has been paid out.
"Anyone who would normally have applied for Local Welfare Provision, can find support in various ways throughout the community."
Other debt and advice services can be found below:
National Debt Line
www.nationaldebtline.co.uk
0808 808 4000
Step Change
www.stepchange.org
0800 138 1111
Citizens Advice Bureau
www.citizensadvice.org.uk
0800 144 8848
Money Advice Service
www.moneyadviceservice.org.uk
0300 500 5000
Mind
www.mind.org.uk
0300 123 3393 or text 86463
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Officers were called to Wyndham Crescent at about 1.10pm after reports of an altercation involving a group of men.
A new Maidenhead father has hit out at a registry office for the way they have handled the official registering of his baby in Slough.
The race to get as many people vaccinated against coronavirus has ramped up in the Royal Borough and Slough amidst an ongoing rise in cases across the country.