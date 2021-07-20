Seven arrests in connection with drugs investigation in Slough

A drugs investigation by Thames Valley Police led to seven arrests this morning (Tuesday).

Thames Valley Police attended four addresses in Slough and one in Bracknell where four people were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit drug supply and money laundering.

A further three were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit drug supply.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Emily Evans, of CID based at Slough police station, said: “Tackling organised crime and removing drugs from the streets of our local communities is a priority for Thames Valley Police.

“The activity carried out today is part of our commitment to that priority.

“There will be an increased police presence in these areas whilst we carry out our investigation and I would like to thank the local communities for their patience whilst we do this.

“Please speak to our officers if you have any questions or concerns.”