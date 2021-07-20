Former Slough pub The Pied Horse to become new food outlet

An 'abandoned' pub in Slough High Street is set to reopen as a new business selling food and drink after council officers approved plans.

Planning documents submitted to Slough Borough Council on behalf of the applicant Assertlink Ltd say the pub flooded 20 years ago which has put it out of action.

The site is located at the ground floor of Salisbury House with the new owners seeking to change the use from a public house for the sale of food and drink.

The statement says: "Over 20 years ago, the then public house was subjected to severe flooding, which filled the basement area, which is part of the public house demise. This put the public house completely out of action.

"Apparently the flooding was not rectified for a very considerable amount of time (taking 20 full tankers of water to clear), following which the occupiers abandoned the public house, never to return.

"At some stage, all of the internals and support equipment of the public house were removed by others, with no rectification or other works carried out.

"Nothing further was done by the then building owners, the use having, over time, become abandoned."

The site will require a 'vast amount of repair and refurbishment' before it can be brought back to use.

The new owners of Salisbury House have found operators who would like to take over the former pub so it can provide 'traditional food and drink' to visitors.

A takeaway service could also be offered.

No details have been provided yet about what type of food outlet it would become.