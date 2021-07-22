Man hospitalised after stabbing in Lascelles Road

06:17PM, Thursday 22 July 2021
A man suffered serious injuries after being stabbed in the back in Slough last night.
Police were called to Lascelles Road at about 7pm following reports of a man being attacked.
The victim was taken to hospital with the force describing his injuries as serious.
A Thames Valley Police investigation is underway.
More information to follow.
