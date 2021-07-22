SITE INDEX

    • Man hospitalised after stabbing in Lascelles Road

    A man suffered serious injuries after being stabbed in the back in Slough last night.

    Police were called to Lascelles Road at about 7pm following reports of a man being attacked.

    The victim was taken to hospital with the force describing his injuries as serious.

    A Thames Valley Police investigation is underway.

    More information to follow.

