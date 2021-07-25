Firefighters called to flat ablaze on Wexham Road

SITE INDEX

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk
    Firefighters were called out to a flat fire in Clarendon Court in Wexham road at 8pm last night (July 24).

    The fire began in the kitchen from an unattended flame. Smoke spread through the property and one person had to be treated for smoke inhalation. There were no serious injuries.

    Three fire trucks from Slough Fire Station attended the scene and tackled the blaze for one hour using breathing apparatus and a hose reel.

    Slough Fire Station has advised residents to take careful care to pay attention to flames while cooking.

