    • Walk-in Covid vaccine clinics in Slough running this week

    Walk-in clinics open in Windsor so residents can 'grab a jab'

    There are a number of vaccine clinics running this week in Slough where you can turn up without an appointment. They are available for anyone aged over 18. For second doses a gap of eight weeks needs to be left since your first dose.

    Find out where they are running below:

    Tuesday, July 27

    Langley Health Centre - 8.30-7pm. Pfizer

    Salt Hill Activity Centre - 8-8pm. Pfizer and AstraZeneca 

    Wednesday, July 28

    Langley Health Centre - 8.30-7pm. Pfizer

    Salt Hill Activity Centre - 8-8pm. Pfizer and AstraZeneca 

    Thursday, July 29

    Salt Hill Activity Centre - 8-8pm. Pfizer and AstraZeneca 

     

    Friday, July 30

    Salt Hill Activity Centre - 8-8pm. Pfizer and AstraZeneca 

    Saturday, July 31

    Langley Health Centre - 10.30-5pm. Pfizer and AstraZeneca

    Salt Hill Activity Centre - 8-8pm. Pfizer and AstraZeneca 

