Walk-in Covid vaccine clinics in Slough running this week

03:41PM, Monday 26 July 2021
There are a number of vaccine clinics running this week in Slough where you can turn up without an appointment. They are available for anyone aged over 18. For second doses a gap of eight weeks needs to be left since your first dose.
Find out where they are running below:
Tuesday, July 27
Langley Health Centre - 8.30-7pm. Pfizer
Salt Hill Activity Centre - 8-8pm. Pfizer and AstraZeneca
Wednesday, July 28
Langley Health Centre - 8.30-7pm. Pfizer
Salt Hill Activity Centre - 8-8pm. Pfizer and AstraZeneca
Thursday, July 29
Salt Hill Activity Centre - 8-8pm. Pfizer and AstraZeneca
Friday, July 30
Salt Hill Activity Centre - 8-8pm. Pfizer and AstraZeneca
Saturday, July 31
Langley Health Centre - 10.30-5pm. Pfizer and AstraZeneca
Salt Hill Activity Centre - 8-8pm. Pfizer and AstraZeneca
