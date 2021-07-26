Walk-in Covid vaccine clinics in Slough running this week

There are a number of vaccine clinics running this week in Slough where you can turn up without an appointment. They are available for anyone aged over 18. For second doses a gap of eight weeks needs to be left since your first dose.

Find out where they are running below:

Tuesday, July 27

Langley Health Centre - 8.30-7pm. Pfizer

Salt Hill Activity Centre - 8-8pm. Pfizer and AstraZeneca

Wednesday, July 28

Langley Health Centre - 8.30-7pm. Pfizer

Salt Hill Activity Centre - 8-8pm. Pfizer and AstraZeneca

Thursday, July 29

Salt Hill Activity Centre - 8-8pm. Pfizer and AstraZeneca

Friday, July 30

Salt Hill Activity Centre - 8-8pm. Pfizer and AstraZeneca

Saturday, July 31

Langley Health Centre - 10.30-5pm. Pfizer and AstraZeneca

Salt Hill Activity Centre - 8-8pm. Pfizer and AstraZeneca