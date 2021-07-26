Police appeal to find woman, 20, missing in Slough

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help to find a woman who has been reported missing in Slough.

Chloe Money, 20, was last seen in Turner Road, Slough, at about 5.10pm today (Monday).

She is white, has hair dyed purple and was last seen wearing a grey zip hooded-top, black cycling shorts, a black t-shirt and white trainers.

Police said she is known to spend time in Slough and Langley high street.

The force added she may be travelling in a grey Nissan Qashqai with the registration ending in FYS or a silver ’54 plate’ Honda Jazz.

PC Daniel Wallace, based at Slough police station, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in locating Chloe as we are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

“If you think you have seen Chloe, or you have information on where she might be please call 101 quoting reference 43210333523.”