Three people hospitalised after fight outside Nandos restaurant in Slough

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a fight between two groups of people outside a Nandos restaurant which led to three members of the public requiring hospital treatment.

At approximately 7:45pm yesterday (Sunday), a fight broke out between two groups near the restaurant on Slough High Street.

Several people involved were in possession of weapons, which were used and led to four members of the public sustaining injuries, three of whom required hospital treatment.

They were taken to Wexham Park Hospital and Northwick Park Hospital for medical treatment and were all aged between 23 and 47.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who might have information on any of the four offenders.

The first offender is described as a man with short dark hair. He was wearing a dark blue, long-sleeved top, blue jeans and dark trainers with a white sole.

The second offender is described as a man with short dark hair, stocky build and was wearing a white short-sleeved t-shirt, blue jeans and trainers.

The third offender is described as a man with short dark hair. He was wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, a blue gilet and black shoes or trainers.

The fourth offender is described as a woman with dark hair which she had tied back. She was wearing a white three-quarter length top and white cropped bottoms with flip flops.

After the incident, they were seen getting into a light blue Ford Focus and driving away from the scene in the direction of Yew Tree Road in Slough.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Lyndsey Shaw of Slough CID said: “Thames Valley Police takes incidents of public violence and disorder very seriously.

“Sadly, as a result of the actions of this group of individuals, members of the public sustained injuries which required medical treatment in some cases.

“Thames Valley Police will act to ensure those involved are caught and prosecuted.

“If you have any information which could help or you witnessed the incident, please contact us by calling 101 and quoting reference number 43210343242 or you can make a report online.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 and via their website.”