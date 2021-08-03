Police appeal for witnesses after Iver home set on fire with people inside

A witness appeal has been launched after a home in Iver was set on fire with people inside.

The arson incident happened at 3.25am on Sunday when the front door of a property in Thorney Mill Road was set on fire.

The victims, a man aged in his fifties, a woman aged in her thirties, one boy and a girl, all suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to hospital for treatment. They have since all been discharged.

Investigating officer PC Mike Painter of Amersham Police Station, said: “This is a concerning incident that occurred in the early hours of this morning.

“All of the victims suffered from smoke inhalation which required hospital treatment, but this incident could have been even more serious had they not managed to escape from the property.

“Understandably, this incident will have caused some concern in the local community, but I would like to reassure the public that we are conducting a thorough investigation.

“I would be particularly keen to hear from anybody who may have CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell footage from the area to please check this to see if it has captured anything that could assist this investigation.

“The incident occurred in the early hours, and so if your footage has captured anybody acting suspiciously in the area, please get in touch.”

People can get in touch by reporting online or calling 101 quoting reference 43210342489 or contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

