Young boy pushed off bike and robbed in Salt Hill Park by teenagers

02:29PM, Wednesday 04 August 2021
A young boy was pushed off his bike during a robbery by two teenagers in Salt Hill Park on Sunday.
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after the incident which took place in the basketball courts at about 8.15pm.
One of the teenage boys pushed the victim off his bike whilst the other took it and rode off. The other boy then left the scene on another bicycle and they both rode off towards Stoke Poges Lane.
The victim did not sustain any injuries during the incident. His stolen bike was luminous green bicycle with black handlebars.
The teenage boys were around 14 years old and spoke with Romanian accents. One was around 5ft 6in tall and was wearing black trousers and a black hooded top and a silver chain necklace.
The other boy was shorter, and was wearing a blue top and shorts.
Staff investigator Lynn Brandon, based at Slough police station said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident, or anyone who saw the boys matching this description in the area, or has seen a luminous green mountain bike to please get in touch."
