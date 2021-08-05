Slough council receives £240k to help improve active travel

03:10PM, Thursday 05 August 2021
Slough Borough Council (SBC) says that it could make streets around schools safer and increase cycling in the town with the help of some new Government funding.
The authority received £240,996 through a ‘Capability Fund’ on July 30, which helps local councils champion active travel in their areas.
When asked what the new funding would be used for, a SBC spokeswoman outlined how it could be used to encourage more people on to two wheels and deter traffic from around schools through the implementation of school streets.
“The new tranche of funding will be used for a range of projects,” she said. “This could include community cycling grants, and the rollout of school streets to more schools.
“Combined, such projects will move us closer to our target of doubling cycling levels in the borough, which aligns to national targets.
“We will be asking for residents for their opinions and ideas through surveys in the coming months.”
The Capability Fund grant enables local authorities to promote cycling and walking in their areas through such things as the development of infrastructure plans, and carrying out behaviour change activities, such as training and promotion.
The Government has asked for 'more assurances' from the Windsor and Maidenhead council before it receives money from the fund. Read more on that here.
