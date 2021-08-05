Still time to respond to Slough A4 bus lane consultation

There is still time to respond to a council consultation on controversial bus and cycle lanes on the A4 in Slough.

The survey, which has been live since December, is running until Tuesday, August 31.

In August last year, the council announced that it would trial dedicated bus and cycle lanes in both directions of the A4, between Huntercombe Roundabout and Sussex Place.

This was to encourage people to travel actively and support social distancing measures for cyclists and pedestrians, using Active Travel money from Central Government.

An experimental scheme was in operation between August 31 and December 3, 2020, and following a review of the responses during this initial consultation, councillors agreed to implement some changes, which came into force on December 4.

This included amending the type of road users able to use the lanes, and the bus and cycle lanes only operating during peak times only.

A six month consultation was scheduled to finish on June 4 but the council said that because the country began to unlock and more traffic is appearing on the road, the period has been extended to the end of this month.

The bus and cycle lane has been in the news a lot since its inception, often for the wrong reasons, with a petition set up in September to have it scrapped.