Two Slough men sentenced for class A drug offences

Two men from Slough have been sentenced for intent to supply class A drugs following an investigation by Thames Valley Police (TVP).

Warren Grice, 53, of Bath Road, Slough and Reuben Barnett, 42, of Frimley Drive, Slough, were both sentenced at Reading Crown Court on July 28.

Grice was sentenced to three years and eight months’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of a sharp object, and one count each of possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

Barnett was sentenced to five years and eight months’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to one count each of possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

On June 6, TVP Slough's Problem Solving Team executed a number of warrants in the town.

On their way to Grice’s home address, he was spotted by officers who stopped him. On searching the car that he was travelling in, officers found two knives as well as quantities of heroin and crack cocaine estimated to be valued at about £650.

Following the execution of a warrant at Barnett’s address, a large quantity of crack cocaine was seized with an estimated street value of around £25,500 and a quantity of heroin believed to be worth £3,600.

Both were charged on June 7.

Inspector Peter Lawman, of the Slough Problem Solving Team, said: “We are really pleased with these sentences. This was a large operation involving the simultaneous execution of a number of warrants, as a result of which we recovered a substantial amount of illegal drugs.

“Grice and Barnett have now been sentenced and will have time to reflect on their actions.

“Drug dealing is not a victimless crime. It involves violence, intimidation and exploitation and Thames Valley Police will continue to target those responsible to bring them to justice.”