Slough man sentenced for drug offence in Gerrards Cross

A Slough man has been sentenced to prison for 20 weeks and fined £1,000 for a drugs offence which took place in Gerrards Cross.
Cameron Jhalli, 23, of Gray’s Place, pleaded guilty on Tuesday at Aylesbury Crown Court to one count of possession with intent to supply a class B drug.
He was given a 20-week custodial sentence, suspended for two years, and fined £1,000.
On August 7, 2019, police officers stopped Jhalli’s vehicle in Heusden Way, Gerrards Cross, after his vehicle triggered an ANPR camera on the A40.
His vehicle was searched, and an amount of cannabis was found.
He was later charged with the offence on June 26 this year.
Investigator Debbie Parker-Boyes said: “This conviction shows that Thames Valley Police will not tolerate those who attempt to supply drugs to our communities.
“I hope that it serves as a warning to others who look to carry out this sort of offence.”
